Analysts Set InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Target Price at $10.88

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Shares of InflaRx stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.73. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.