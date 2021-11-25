Analysts Set InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Target Price at $10.88

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of InflaRx stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.73. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.88.
InflaRx Company Profile
InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
