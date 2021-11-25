Analysts Set GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Price Target at $100.14

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.29.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

GXO Logistics stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.62. 368,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,364. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.48. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,969,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,192,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,206,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $884,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,275,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

