Analysts Set GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Price Target at $100.14

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.29.
GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
GXO Logistics stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.62. 368,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,364. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.48. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,969,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,192,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,206,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $884,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,275,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.