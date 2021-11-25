Analysts Set Expectations for Gibraltar Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $60.28 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

