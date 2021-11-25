Analysts Set Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Price Target at €96.93

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €96.93 ($110.15).

Several equities analysts have commented on DAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

ETR DAI traded down €1.67 ($1.90) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €88.37 ($100.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,062,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 52 week low of €54.82 ($62.30) and a 52 week high of €91.63 ($104.13). The company has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €81.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €77.07.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

