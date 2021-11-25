Analysts Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) PT at $54.14

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.14.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLF. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.17. 97,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $57.87.
Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.
About Acushnet
Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.
