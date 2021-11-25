Analysts Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) PT at $54.14

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLF. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Acushnet by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Acushnet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.17. 97,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.80. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

