Analysts Set 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Target Price at C$5.14

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.14.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

5N Plus stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 43,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,944. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$226.12 million and a PE ratio of -230.91. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$5.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

