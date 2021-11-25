Analysts Offer Predictions for Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $398.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.29.

ZM opened at $208.30 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $195.80 and a twelve month high of $486.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

