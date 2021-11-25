Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) – Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hallmark Financial Services in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 113,940 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.