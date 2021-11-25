Analysts Expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Post $0.63 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.59. Univest Financial posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UVSP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 102.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 53.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.10. 38,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,631. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $886.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

