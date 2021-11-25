Analysts Expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings per share of $3.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.22 and the lowest is $2.87. Boston Beer reported earnings of $2.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.72 to $17.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The company had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 EPS.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $797.80.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 8.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded up $4.06 on Thursday, hitting $464.33. The company had a trading volume of 217,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,613. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $449.50 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $728.62.

Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

