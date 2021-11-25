Analysts Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post $77.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.02 million and the lowest is $77.50 million. iRhythm Technologies reported sales of $78.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $318.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.50 million to $319.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $362.54 million, with estimates ranging from $350.80 million to $369.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,175. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

