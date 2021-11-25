Analysts Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to post sales of $357.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.90 million and the highest is $358.00 million. HubSpot posted sales of $252.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.44.

HUBS stock traded up $49.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $802.76. 681,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,919. The company has a 50-day moving average of $763.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $649.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.59 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $347.78 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,609 shares of company stock valued at $53,307,462. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.