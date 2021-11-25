Analysts Expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Franco-Nevada posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franco-Nevada.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.