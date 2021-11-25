Analysts Expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.25). CarLotz reported earnings per share of ($1.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.68). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CarLotz in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOTZ. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarLotz by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CarLotz by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 68,842 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CarLotz by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CarLotz by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 34,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

LOTZ stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.11. 1,094,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,258. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $354.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

