Analysts Anticipate TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.32. TriState Capital posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.80. 252,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,132. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.20.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriState Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.