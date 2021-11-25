Analysts Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will report $54.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $47.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $211.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.85 million to $213.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $224.45 million, with estimates ranging from $218.08 million to $238.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. 241,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 158,959 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 1,002.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,819,000 after buying an additional 2,774,703 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at about $5,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

