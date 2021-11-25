Analysts Anticipate Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is ($0.33). Purple Innovation reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 328.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Truist downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $11.54 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $772.35 million, a P/E ratio of 192.33, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

