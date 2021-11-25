Analysts Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Announce $1.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $9.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

MPWR traded up $6.74 on Thursday, reaching $552.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,318. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $300.55 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $515.15 and its 200 day moving average is $441.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.31, for a total value of $1,110,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,797,014. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

