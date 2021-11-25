Analysts Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will post sales of $5.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $18.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $18.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.32 billion to $20.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $55,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JLL traded up $4.29 on Friday, hitting $265.15. The stock had a trading volume of 188,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,831. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $131.91 and a 52 week high of $273.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.38 and its 200 day moving average is $230.24. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

