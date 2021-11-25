Analysts Anticipate Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,420%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on E. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ENI by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ENI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $27.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63. ENI has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 139.22%.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

