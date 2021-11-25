Analysts Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.73. AMERISAFE posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.
AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after buying an additional 388,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,999. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.92. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.35.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.
About AMERISAFE
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
