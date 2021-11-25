Analysts Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.73. AMERISAFE posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after buying an additional 388,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,999. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.92. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

