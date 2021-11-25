Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Bank of America

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $182.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.66. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $134.96 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.39%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

