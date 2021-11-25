Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ADI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,849,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $134.96 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 60.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Truist Securities upped their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.41.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

