Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will announce earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.23. Amgen posted earnings per share of $3.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.65 to $16.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.73 to $19.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.76. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Amgen by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Amgen by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

