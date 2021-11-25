Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $723.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to announce $723.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $717.78 million to $730.30 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $523.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 87,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

