American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.02 million.American Public Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.770-$0.850 EPS.

NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 147,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,408. American Public Education has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $401.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Public Education by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 108.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in American Public Education by 104.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the third quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Public Education by 58.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 27,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

