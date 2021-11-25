American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AEO opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,804 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

