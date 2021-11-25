Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 140.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTRPA opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $178.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

