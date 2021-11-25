Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

NMTR opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 73,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 158,529 shares of company stock valued at $191,999. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

