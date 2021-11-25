Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 532,541 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,935,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 240,569 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 200,241 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 16,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 257,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 373,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDSI shares. TheStreet cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

