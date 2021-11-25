Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 12,503 OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. OncoCyte Co. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $229.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.76.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 743.83%. Analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX).

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.