Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

AIMC stock opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.41. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.