alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALSRF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut alstria office REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut alstria office REIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of ALSRF opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

