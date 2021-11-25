Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Cut by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $6.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,922.40. The company had a trading volume of 900,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,850.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,668.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

