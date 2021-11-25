Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,934.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,859.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2,705.14. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.