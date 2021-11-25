Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO opened at $164.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.10. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.95.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.