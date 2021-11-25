Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,739,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,048,000 after acquiring an additional 55,057 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 765,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 111,769 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 49,597 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 21,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FRA opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

