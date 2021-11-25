Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 309 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $53.75 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.58 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33.

