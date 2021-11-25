Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $489,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $6,140,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 110.2% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 17,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $169.03 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.02 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.41 and a 200-day moving average of $135.62.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.