Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

