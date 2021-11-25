Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.90

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AFM stock opened at GBX 400.40 ($5.23) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 410 ($5.36). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 357.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 609.14. The firm has a market cap of £473.43 million and a P/E ratio of 73.82.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

