Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Price Target Increased to GBX 470 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock opened at GBX 403 ($5.27) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 357.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 609.14. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 52 week low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 410 ($5.36). The company has a market capitalization of £476.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Get Alpha Financial Markets Consulting alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.