Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) by 70.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 164,371 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 238,919 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALNA shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

