Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANCUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCUF traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 41,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,381. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

