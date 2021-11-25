Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

TSE AQN opened at C$17.56 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$17.51 and a 1 year high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$11.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.92.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$665.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$586.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

