Alessandro Bitelli Sells 7,900 Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Stock

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.99, for a total transaction of C$102,587.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,455,696.97.

Alessandro Bitelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,800 shares of Filo Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total transaction of C$33,521.60.

FIL opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. Filo Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

