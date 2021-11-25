Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

ALRS opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.78. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.