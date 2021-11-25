Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.870-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $721.70 million-$731.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.91 million.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $82.04 on Thursday. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $70.72 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $483,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,962 shares of company stock worth $7,699,071. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

