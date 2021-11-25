Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.870-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $721.70 million-$731.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.91 million.
ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.86.
Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $82.04 on Thursday. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $70.72 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01.
In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $483,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,962 shares of company stock worth $7,699,071. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
