Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Alamos Gold has increased its dividend payment by 225.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -132.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alamos Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AGI. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

