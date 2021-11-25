Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Insider Niro Ph.D Ramachandran Buys 25,000 Shares

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) insider Niro Ph.D Ramachandran bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $328,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Niro Ph.D Ramachandran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Niro Ph.D Ramachandran bought 73 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $938.05.

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.42.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,394,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 326.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,065,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after buying an additional 815,470 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,544,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,736,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

